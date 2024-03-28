Listen Live
Local

Free Agent Clowney Agrees To Terms With The Panthers

Published on March 28, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Baltimore Ravens v San Francisco 49ers

Source: Robin Alam/ISI Photos / Getty

The Carolina Panthers have strengthened their pass rush by reaching an agreement on Wednesday with veteran free agent Jadeveon Clowney, the top overall pick in the 2014 draft.

According to a person familiar with the situation, Clowney has agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract, with the potential to earn up to $24 million with incentives. The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity, did so because the team had not disclosed contract specifics.

Related Stories

WCCB states, for Clowney, this signing represents a homecoming, as he hails from Rock Hill, South Carolina, a mere 20-minute drive from the Panthers’ home stadium.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

charlotte football local North Carolina panthers

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
News

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Alleged “Drug Mule” Arrested In Miami

Baltimore Ravens v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Free Agent Clowney Agrees To Terms With The Panthers

Entertainment

Is Porsha Williams Rekindling Romance With Ex Dennis McKinley Amid Divorce from Simon?

Fashion and Style

#MODELMONDAYS: Londone Myers Gets Crafty Off The Runway

Entertainment

Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Reunite In ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ Trailer

Entertainment

Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God

Professional microphone and sound mixer
Local

Women’s History Month: Radio Hall Of Famer Chatty Hattie

Celebrity

Ashanti’s Mother Kind Of Confirms Pregnancy Rumors

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close