Marriott Sued for $160M

In April 2022, a Mississippi man reported an alarming incident at the Marriott on West Trade Street in Uptown Charlotte, alleging that he awoke to find a stranger engaging in a sexual act on him. The victim has since filed a lawsuit against Marriott seeking $160 million in damages. Meanwhile, Jermaine Lamont Peay, the suspect in the case, is facing criminal charges.
The lawsuit contends that the hotel failed to implement adequate security measures, alleging that Peay gained access through an unlocked door in the parking garage and was able to enter the premises without impediment.
According to WSOC-TV, the lawsuit also states, “The self-closing and self-locking door (to his room) was not functioning properly, and the door did not properly latch or lock.”
This incident is not the first nor the most recent brush with the law for Peay.
