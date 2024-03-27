Listen Live
New Authentic Chinese Eatery Debuts in South End

Published on March 27, 2024

A table of Chinese food

Source: ZhangKun / Getty

Brian Sun, owner of Sun’s Kitchen, is eager to connect with his patrons.

Over the past four years, Sun and his wife, Mandy Kuang, have meticulously cultivated their authentic Chinese culinary concept at The City Kitch, fulfilling numerous takeout and pick-up orders. WBTV says, this week marks the debut of their inaugural brick-and-mortar establishment at The Platform, located at 3232 South Blvd.

Sun and Kuang aspire to highlight traditional, homestyle Chinese cuisine – a reflection of the dishes they personally savor with their families.

Read the full story here

A table of Chinese food
