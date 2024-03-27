Listen Live
Local

Enroll in Harris YMCA’s Free Lifeguard Training Program

Published on March 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
People Swimming Outside in the Winter at the Bethesda-Chevy Chase YMCA

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Attention individuals aged 16 and above seeking an engaging and flexible summer employment opportunity, take note.

In response to the nationwide shortage of lifeguards, Harris Family YMCA has devised a specialized lifeguard training initiative tailored for students, stay-at-home parents, and other community members eager to contribute to their cause. According to WBTV, the YMCA aims to recruit approximately 300 lifeguards by the end of summer, all of whom will receive certification at no cost.

The comprehensive program will cover essential skills such as water rescue techniques, safety protocols, and First Aid training, incorporating both classroom instruction and practical pool sessions. Beyond serving as a workplace, Harris Family YMCA fosters community connections and intergenerational learning experiences.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

charlotte Lifeguard local North Carolina YMCA

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
News

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Alleged “Drug Mule” Arrested In Miami

People Swimming Outside in the Winter at the Bethesda-Chevy Chase YMCA
Local

Enroll in Harris YMCA’s Free Lifeguard Training Program

Entertainment

Is Porsha Williams Rekindling Romance With Ex Dennis McKinley Amid Divorce from Simon?

Fashion and Style

#MODELMONDAYS: Londone Myers Gets Crafty Off The Runway

Entertainment

Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Reunite In ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ Trailer

Entertainment

Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God

Professional microphone and sound mixer
Local

Women’s History Month: Radio Hall Of Famer Chatty Hattie

Stethoscope With White Hearts on Red Background
Local

Women’s History Month: Thereasea Clark Elder

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close