Winston-Salem State’s Jaylen Alston put together a season to remember on his way to being named CIAA Player of the Year. The 6’4″ guard played above his size, leading the conference in rebounding (8.3) and field goal percentage (58%) while finishing third in scoring (17.5). It’s an award that he was simply built for.

“Most people can not take getting hit every night or just end up on the ground on a nightly basis. So for me, I kind of built my body around that type of game. So for me it’s kind of just another night for me,” said Alston.

The senior guard led the Rams to a 19-8 overall record, 13-5 in the CIAA, which was good for a No. 3 seed in this year’s CIAA Tournament. As the postseason rolls along Alston remains a player to watch for a berth in the 2024 HBCU All-Star Game in Phoenix, Arizona. His unique skill set landed him on the early watchlist for the game and he’s done nothing to disappoint so far.

For Alston it’s a matter of confidence.

“I’m never gonna be scared of anybody. I’m never gonna get to the point where I think anyone is better than me just because I like to have confidence in myself,” he said.

No matter how the future unfolds for Jaylen Alston, there can be no denying he has crafted his own HBCU All-Star Story this year in the CIAA.

Jaylen Alston brings confidence to his HBCU All-Star Story was originally published on cassiuslife.com