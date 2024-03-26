Listen Live
Entertainment

Diddy Sells All Of Revolt TV Shares To Anonymous Buyer

Published on March 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Revolt Music Conference - Day 2

Source: Aaron Davidson / Getty

Diddy is no longer associated with Revolt TV, TMZ reports. 

Diddy started the company in 2013, but it is now under new ownership.

According to reports from TMZ, sources said Diddy recently sold off all of his shares to an interested buyer for an undisclosed amount. However, the company remains Black-owned.

The new boss wishes to remain anonymous at this time with plans on publicly making a formal introduction within the next few weeks.

Diddy has been inactive with the network after stepping down as Chairman back in November of 2023.

TMZ reports that Revolt’s current CEO Detavio Samuels and Chief Brand Officer Deon Graham will remain in their current positions and assist the new owner with the transition.

Also, it has been shared that no major changes will happen with staffing or production for Revolt TV employees.

Diddy Sells All Of Revolt TV Shares To Anonymous Buyer  was originally published on 92q.com

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Entertainment

Diddy Sells All Of Revolt TV Shares To Anonymous Buyer

Entertainment

Is Porsha Williams Rekindling Romance With Ex Dennis McKinley Amid Divorce from Simon?

Fashion and Style

#MODELMONDAYS: Londone Myers Gets Crafty Off The Runway

Entertainment

Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God

Professional microphone and sound mixer
Local

Women’s History Month: Radio Hall Of Famer Chatty Hattie

1053rnb logo
National

Top 10 Songs Dedicated To Mom

Celebrity

Ashanti’s Mother Kind Of Confirms Pregnancy Rumors

Stethoscope With White Hearts on Red Background
Local

Women’s History Month: Thereasea Clark Elder

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close