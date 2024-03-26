Diddy is no longer associated with Revolt TV, TMZ reports.
Diddy started the company in 2013, but it is now under new ownership.
According to reports from TMZ, sources said Diddy recently sold off all of his shares to an interested buyer for an undisclosed amount. However, the company remains Black-owned.
The new boss wishes to remain anonymous at this time with plans on publicly making a formal introduction within the next few weeks.
Diddy has been inactive with the network after stepping down as Chairman back in November of 2023.
TMZ reports that Revolt’s current CEO Detavio Samuels and Chief Brand Officer Deon Graham will remain in their current positions and assist the new owner with the transition.
Also, it has been shared that no major changes will happen with staffing or production for Revolt TV employees.
Diddy Sells All Of Revolt TV Shares To Anonymous Buyer was originally published on 92q.com
-
Is Porsha Williams Rekindling Romance With Ex Dennis McKinley Amid Divorce from Simon?
-
Steph Curry Says “Maybe” When Asked If He’d Run For President
-
#MODELMONDAYS: Londone Myers Gets Crafty Off The Runway
-
Beyoncé Shares Backstory Of Upcoming ‘Act II: Cowboy Carter’Album
-
Famous Singers & Rappers Who Have Children Together
-
John Wall Reveals Near-Suicide Attempt, Says His 2 Sons As His Reason To Continue Living
-
Michael B. Jordan Opens Up About Feeling Lonely, Shares What He's Looking For In His Next Relationship
-
Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr. Spark Dating Rumors, Social Media Reacts