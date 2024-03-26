NCDOT Unveils Redesigned Charlotte Passenger Rail Facility

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has revealed new renderings for a railroad maintenance facility slated for the South End area of Charlotte.

According to WCNC, despite initial concerns raised about the potential impact on the surrounding community and local businesses, NCDOT has made adjustments to the project following public feedback.

The unveiling occurred during a meeting held at the Pritchard Building at South End Church on Monday. Attendees had the opportunity to view updated designs for the passenger rail facility and engage with representatives from NCDOT.

The rail maintenance complex is set to be situated along Summit Avenue and will serve as a vital component of the future Charlotte Gateway station. This station will serve as a hub for rail, bus, and Amtrak services, ultimately replacing the current Greyhound Station located near South Graham Street and West Trade Street.

