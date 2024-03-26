Zoning Records Confirm Approval for Whataburger in Charlotte

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Charlotte may soon welcome its first Whataburger location, marking a significant expansion for the beloved fast-food chain renowned for its Texas roots.

According to zoning records from the city of Charlotte, plans for a Whataburger on Albemarle Road have received approval, states WCNC. The fast-food establishment is slated to be part of the larger Clear Creek Crossings development, situated on Albemarle Road near Rocky River Church Road in east Charlotte. The project is being spearheaded by Florida-based Equinox Development.

The proposed Whataburger is planned for 12809 Albemarle Road, with plans having been greenlit just last week. While the project has entered the construction phase, no specific completion date has been announced as of yet.

