Local

Hubert Davis Recalls Family Legacy at JCSU Ahead of March Madness

Published on March 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Michigan State v North Carolina

Source: Grant Halverson / Getty

Prior to hitting the court at the Spectrum Center for their inaugural NCAA Tournament practice, the North Carolina Tar Heels made a poignant visit to a location deeply intertwined with the heart of their head coach.

On Wednesday morning, Hubert Davis led his team to Brayboy Gymnasium at Johnson C. Smith University for a walkthrough session. According to WBTV, this visit held profound significance for Davis, as both of his parents forged connections at JCSU – his father even donned the Golden Bulls jersey in the 1960s.

For Davis, the alma mater of his parents has always held a special place in his heart. Leading the flagship team of the state into the NCAA Tournament in the Queen City felt like a poignant moment of completion, encapsulating the full-circle journey of his family’s legacy intertwined with basketball.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

basketball charlotte JCSU local North Carolina UNC

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Michigan State v North Carolina
Local

Hubert Davis Recalls Family Legacy at JCSU Ahead of March Madness

Entertainment

Is Porsha Williams Rekindling Romance With Ex Dennis McKinley Amid Divorce from Simon?

Fashion and Style

#MODELMONDAYS: Londone Myers Gets Crafty Off The Runway

Entertainment

Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God

1053rnb logo
National

Top 10 Songs Dedicated To Mom

Professional microphone and sound mixer
Local

Women’s History Month: Radio Hall Of Famer Chatty Hattie

Celebrity

Ashanti’s Mother Kind Of Confirms Pregnancy Rumors

Stethoscope With White Hearts on Red Background
Local

Women’s History Month: Thereasea Clark Elder

Close