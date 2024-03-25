Hubert Davis Recalls Family Legacy at JCSU Ahead of March Madness

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Prior to hitting the court at the Spectrum Center for their inaugural NCAA Tournament practice, the North Carolina Tar Heels made a poignant visit to a location deeply intertwined with the heart of their head coach.

On Wednesday morning, Hubert Davis led his team to Brayboy Gymnasium at Johnson C. Smith University for a walkthrough session. According to WBTV, this visit held profound significance for Davis, as both of his parents forged connections at JCSU – his father even donned the Golden Bulls jersey in the 1960s.

For Davis, the alma mater of his parents has always held a special place in his heart. Leading the flagship team of the state into the NCAA Tournament in the Queen City felt like a poignant moment of completion, encapsulating the full-circle journey of his family’s legacy intertwined with basketball.

