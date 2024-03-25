Sunday Night to Feature Partial Lunar Eclipse

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Tonight, residents of the Carolinas will have the opportunity to witness a celestial event as a partial lunar eclipse graces the sky.

Unlike the widely celebrated solar eclipse that traverses the nation in April, this phenomenon is a partial lunar eclipse, specifically referred to as a penumbral eclipse. Per WCCB, in such occurrences, the Moon passes through the Earth’s outer shadow, known as the penumbra.

Contrasting with the dramatic spectacle of a total lunar eclipse, where the Moon is completely obscured by the Earth’s inner shadow, or umbra, tonight’s event will result in a dimming of the Moon with minimal to no reddish tint.

