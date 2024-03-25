Sunday Night to Feature Partial Lunar Eclipse

Tonight, residents of the Carolinas will have the opportunity to witness a celestial event as a partial lunar eclipse graces the sky.
Unlike the widely celebrated solar eclipse that traverses the nation in April, this phenomenon is a partial lunar eclipse, specifically referred to as a penumbral eclipse. Per WCCB, in such occurrences, the Moon passes through the Earth’s outer shadow, known as the penumbra.
Contrasting with the dramatic spectacle of a total lunar eclipse, where the Moon is completely obscured by the Earth’s inner shadow, or umbra, tonight’s event will result in a dimming of the Moon with minimal to no reddish tint.
-
Is Porsha Williams Rekindling Romance With Ex Dennis McKinley Amid Divorce from Simon?
-
Steph Curry Says “Maybe” When Asked If He’d Run For President
-
Ashanti’s Mother Kind Of Confirms Pregnancy Rumors
-
#MODELMONDAYS: Londone Myers Gets Crafty Off The Runway
-
Beyoncé Shares Backstory Of Upcoming ‘Act II: Cowboy Carter’Album
-
Famous Singers & Rappers Who Have Children Together
-
John Wall Reveals Near-Suicide Attempt, Says His 2 Sons As His Reason To Continue Living
-
Michael B. Jordan Opens Up About Feeling Lonely, Shares What He's Looking For In His Next Relationship