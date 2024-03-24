Manufacturers to Limit Inhaler Costs

Inhaler costs for many Americans with asthma and COPD are set to be capped at $35 following agreements from three of the four major manufacturers.
The decision follows a Senate committee’s probe into inhaler prices, which revealed that Americans are paying over ten times the amount compared to citizens in other developed nations.
Reportedly, more than 20 million individuals in the United States have asthma.
