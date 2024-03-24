Listen Live
Local

Manufacturers to Limit Inhaler Costs

Published on March 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
inhaler

Source: usha negi / Getty

Inhaler costs for many Americans with asthma and COPD are set to be capped at $35 following agreements from three of the four major manufacturers.

The decision follows a Senate committee’s probe into inhaler prices, which revealed that Americans are paying over ten times the amount compared to citizens in other developed nations.

Reportedly, more than 20 million individuals in the United States have asthma.

Read the full story right here

RELATED TAGS

asthma charlotte inhaler local North Carolina

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Entertainment

Is Porsha Williams Rekindling Romance With Ex Dennis McKinley Amid Divorce from Simon?

inhaler
Local

Manufacturers to Limit Inhaler Costs

Fashion and Style

#MODELMONDAYS: Londone Myers Gets Crafty Off The Runway

Celebrity

Ashanti’s Mother Kind Of Confirms Pregnancy Rumors

1053rnb logo
National

Top 10 Songs Dedicated To Mom

Style & Fashion

You Need To See Lori Harvey’s New Platinum Blonde Pixie Cut

Professional microphone and sound mixer
Local

Women’s History Month: Radio Hall Of Famer Chatty Hattie

Entertainment

Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close