NASA Opens Applications for Astronaut Candidates

Published on March 24, 2024

Expedition 71 Preflight

Source: Bill Ingalls/NASA / Getty

According to WCCB, NASA is currently seeking candidates for its astronaut program, opening opportunities for individuals considering a career change.

Prospective applicants must meet a series of stringent criteria. These include holding a master’s degree in a STEM field—Science, Technology, Engineering, or Mathematics—from an accredited institution. Additionally, candidates are required to possess at least three years of relevant professional experience and demonstrate the capability to successfully undergo NASA’s long-duration flight physical examination.

If selected, you would be apart of NASA’s next program, which is planning on landing its next astronauts on the moon.

Read the full story here

Astronaut charlotte local North Carolina

Expedition 71 Preflight
