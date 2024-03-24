Charlotte Airport Braces for Record Spring Break Crowds

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Charlotte Douglas International Airport anticipates its busiest Spring Break yet as local school districts commence an eight-day recess starting Thursday, March 28. Projections indicate a 15% increase in passenger volumes compared to last year, with peak travel days expected on Thursday, March 28, Friday, March 29, and Monday, April 1.

According to WCCB, to accommodate the surge in travelers, the Airport is collaborating with law enforcement agencies and the North Carolina and Charlotte Departments of Transportation to manage traffic flow. Additional staff will be deployed at the terminal curb front to facilitate smooth traffic movement, and alternative routes will be provided for Airport shuttle buses. Inside the terminal, CLT will station extra personnel clad in distinctive yellow vests in the lobby to aid passengers. Real-time updates on any significant traffic and passenger impacts will be disseminated through the Airport’s social media channels (@cltairport).

In light of these preparations, CLT advises passengers to “Don’t Wing It: Prepare to Fly!”

Read the full story here