Listen Live
Local

Charlotte Airport Braces for Record Spring Break Crowds

Published on March 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
US-AVIATION-TRAVEL-CONSUMER-LABOR

Source: DANIEL SLIM / Getty

Charlotte Douglas International Airport anticipates its busiest Spring Break yet as local school districts commence an eight-day recess starting Thursday, March 28. Projections indicate a 15% increase in passenger volumes compared to last year, with peak travel days expected on Thursday, March 28, Friday, March 29, and Monday, April 1.

According to WCCB, to accommodate the surge in travelers, the Airport is collaborating with law enforcement agencies and the North Carolina and Charlotte Departments of Transportation to manage traffic flow. Additional staff will be deployed at the terminal curb front to facilitate smooth traffic movement, and alternative routes will be provided for Airport shuttle buses. Inside the terminal, CLT will station extra personnel clad in distinctive yellow vests in the lobby to aid passengers. Real-time updates on any significant traffic and passenger impacts will be disseminated through the Airport’s social media channels (@cltairport).

In light of these preparations, CLT advises passengers to “Don’t Wing It: Prepare to Fly!”

Read the full story here

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Entertainment

Is Porsha Williams Rekindling Romance With Ex Dennis McKinley Amid Divorce from Simon?

US-AVIATION-TRAVEL-CONSUMER-LABOR
Local

Charlotte Airport Braces for Record Spring Break Crowds

Fashion and Style

#MODELMONDAYS: Londone Myers Gets Crafty Off The Runway

Celebrity

Ashanti’s Mother Kind Of Confirms Pregnancy Rumors

Style & Fashion

You Need To See Lori Harvey’s New Platinum Blonde Pixie Cut

1053rnb logo
National

Top 10 Songs Dedicated To Mom

Professional microphone and sound mixer
Local

Women’s History Month: Radio Hall Of Famer Chatty Hattie

Entertainment

Nene Says Porsha Told Netflix Producers She Didn’t Want To Work With Her Because Of Past Issues

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close