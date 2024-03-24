Wave of Out-Of-Towners Headed To Charlotte Area

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The latest Census data confirms that we are residing in one of the nation’s most rapidly expanding regions.

According to statistics from July 1, 2022, to July 1, 2023, an average of 53 individuals relocated to Mecklenburg County daily. While this growth heralds economic opportunities, it also brings with it inevitable challenges.

Nowhere is Charlotte’s significant development over the past decade more apparent than in South End, says WCCB. The neighborhood has witnessed an influx of young professionals, burgeoning businesses, and incessant construction activities.

Corey Correll, the Economic Research Specialist at the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, illustrates through data that many newcomers originate from the Northeast, underscoring the magnetic pull of the region’s opportunities.

