Listen Live
Local

ACC-FSU Court Ruling To Be Announced Before April 9th

Published on March 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
2023 ACC Championship - Louisville v Florida State

Source: Isaiah Vazquez / Getty

In a notable legal confrontation, the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and Florida State University clashed in court on Friday, marking the first courtroom encounter between the two parties. According to WCCB, the legal dispute arose from Florida State’s endeavor to depart from the conference and seek alternative, potentially more lucrative, affiliations.

The proceedings, spanning a four-hour hearing at the Mecklenburg County courthouse, witnessed attorneys representing both entities debating jurisdictional matters concerning conflicting lawsuits filed in December. Additionally, arguments ensued regarding the potential unsealing of documents pertaining to broadcasting rights agreements between the ACC and ESPN.

As of the conclusion of the hearing on Friday, no resolution had been reached.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

ACC basketball charlotte local march madness

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Entertainment

Is Porsha Williams Rekindling Romance With Ex Dennis McKinley Amid Divorce from Simon?

2023 ACC Championship - Louisville v Florida State
Local

ACC-FSU Court Ruling To Be Announced Before April 9th

Fashion and Style

#MODELMONDAYS: Londone Myers Gets Crafty Off The Runway

Celebrity

Ashanti’s Mother Kind Of Confirms Pregnancy Rumors

Style & Fashion

You Need To See Lori Harvey’s New Platinum Blonde Pixie Cut

1053rnb logo
National

Top 10 Songs Dedicated To Mom

Professional microphone and sound mixer
Local

Women’s History Month: Radio Hall Of Famer Chatty Hattie

Entertainment

Nene Says Porsha Told Netflix Producers She Didn’t Want To Work With Her Because Of Past Issues

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close