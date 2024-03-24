ACC-FSU Court Ruling To Be Announced Before April 9th

In a notable legal confrontation, the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and Florida State University clashed in court on Friday, marking the first courtroom encounter between the two parties. According to WCCB, the legal dispute arose from Florida State’s endeavor to depart from the conference and seek alternative, potentially more lucrative, affiliations.
The proceedings, spanning a four-hour hearing at the Mecklenburg County courthouse, witnessed attorneys representing both entities debating jurisdictional matters concerning conflicting lawsuits filed in December. Additionally, arguments ensued regarding the potential unsealing of documents pertaining to broadcasting rights agreements between the ACC and ESPN.
As of the conclusion of the hearing on Friday, no resolution had been reached.
