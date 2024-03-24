Listen Live
Fifteen Homes Provided to Needy Families

Published on March 24, 2024

Charlotte North Carolina New Townhouses

Source: benedek / Getty

Fifteen families in an east Charlotte neighborhood received life-changing news as they were handed the keys to their newly constructed homes.

The event, which concluded the 2023 Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project, saw thousands of workers collaborating over an extended period to bring this initiative to fruition.

WCCB states, the occasion also signified the completion of the second and final phase of development in the Meadows at Plato Price neighborhood. For many of the families, this moment had been years in the making.

Read the full story here

