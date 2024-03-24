Fifteen Homes Provided to Needy Families

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Fifteen families in an east Charlotte neighborhood received life-changing news as they were handed the keys to their newly constructed homes.

The event, which concluded the 2023 Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project, saw thousands of workers collaborating over an extended period to bring this initiative to fruition.

WCCB states, the occasion also signified the completion of the second and final phase of development in the Meadows at Plato Price neighborhood. For many of the families, this moment had been years in the making.

