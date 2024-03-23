Listen Live
UNCC Students Express Concern Over Lack of Alerts on Campus

Published on March 23, 2024

modern college campus buildings

Source: digidreamgrafix / Getty

Two individuals have been arrested in separate incidents within one week for bringing guns onto UNC Charlotte’s campus, according to authorities.

In one incident, police reported a woman threatening someone with a gun in a parking garage. The second incident involved a man with a lengthy criminal record who was apprehended on campus with a firearm and accused of fleeing from law enforcement.

Following these events, students expressed a desire for some form of notification regarding weapons on campus, underscoring concerns about safety and security within the university community.

