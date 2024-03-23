UNCC Students Express Concern Over Lack of Alerts on Campus

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Two individuals have been arrested in separate incidents within one week for bringing guns onto UNC Charlotte’s campus, according to authorities.

In one incident, police reported a woman threatening someone with a gun in a parking garage. The second incident involved a man with a lengthy criminal record who was apprehended on campus with a firearm and accused of fleeing from law enforcement.

Following these events, students expressed a desire for some form of notification regarding weapons on campus, underscoring concerns about safety and security within the university community.