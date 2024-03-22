Listen Live
Women’s History Month: Thereasea Clark Elder

Published on March 22, 2024

Stethoscope With White Hearts on Red Background

Source: Nadzeya Haroshka / Getty

Thereasea Clark Elder, a product of Charlotte’s Greenville neighborhood, left an indelible mark on her community through her dedication to nursing and public service. Graduating from West Charlotte High School, she pursued her passion for nursing at North Carolina Central University in Durham, followed by a certification program in Public Health Nursing at UNC-Chapel Hill.

During her time in Durham, Elder’s commitment to service led her to enlist in the United States Cadet Nurse Corps at Lincoln Hospital School of Nursing. Returning to Charlotte, she commenced her nursing career at Good Samaritan Hospital, later transitioning to a role as a public health nurse for Mecklenburg County in 1962.

Elder’s legacy is synonymous with breaking barriers, particularly in Mecklenburg County’s public health service. Her leadership paved the way for greater inclusivity and representation within the county’s healthcare system.

Beyond her professional achievements, Elder remained actively engaged in her community. She lent her expertise to organizations such as the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women and served on the Board of the Greater Carolinas Chapter of the American Red Cross.

