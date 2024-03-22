Local

Today, We Celebrate Charlotte Native Dovey Johnson Roundtree

Published on March 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Business Documents, Auditor businesswoman checking searching document legal prepare paperwork or report for analysis TAX time,accountant Documents data contract partner deal in workplace office

Source: ARMMY PICCA / Getty

, a proud native of Charlotte and alumna of Second Ward High School and Spelman College, left an indelible mark on history through her relentless pursuit of justice and equality. Breaking barriers at every turn, Roundtree’s journey epitomized resilience and determination.

Following her service in the Women’s Auxiliary Corps during World War II, Roundtree blazed a trail in the legal field, earning a law degree from Howard University. Her pivotal role in winning the landmark case that dismantled segregation on interstate busing stands as a testament to her unwavering commitment to civil rights.

In 1961, Roundtree added another dimension to her remarkable career by being ordained in the African Methodist Episcopal Church. Embracing dual roles as a minister and attorney, she continued her advocacy for marginalized communities, embodying the principles of faith and justice.

RELATED TAGS

attorney charlotte local North Carolina

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Entertainment

Is Porsha Williams Rekindling Romance With Ex Dennis McKinley Amid Divorce from Simon?

Business Documents, Auditor businesswoman checking searching document legal prepare paperwork or report for analysis TAX time,accountant Documents data contract partner deal in workplace office
Local

Today, We Celebrate Charlotte Native Dovey Johnson Roundtree

Fashion and Style

#MODELMONDAYS: Londone Myers Gets Crafty Off The Runway

Celebrity

Ashanti’s Mother Kind Of Confirms Pregnancy Rumors

1053rnb logo
National

Top 10 Songs Dedicated To Mom

Style & Fashion

You Need To See Lori Harvey’s New Platinum Blonde Pixie Cut

RSMS

Monica Responds To Accusations Of Getting BBL Surgery After Viral Concert Footage Shows Her Curves.

Entertainment

Meek Mill Vows to Investigate Recent “Attacks” on Black Artists and Leaders, Announces Plans to Move to Africa

Close