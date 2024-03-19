105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

With the Madness right around the corner former UNC great turned analyst for CBS Brendan Haywood joined Kyle Bailey to preview what to expect from the Big Dance.

The first topic Brendan went to was NC State’s miraculous run to win the ACC Tournament as he commended the Wolfpack on an incredible run, but he thinks they should not just be content on making the Tournament, and if they develop a greedy mindset they could make it to the 2nd weekend.

Brendan also touched on how he thinks the tournament could play out for both Duke and UNC as well as how he views the current state of the Hornets.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CONVERSATION WITH KYLE BAILEY HERE:

Brendan Haywood: It’s Time For NC State To Get Greedy was originally published on wfnz.com