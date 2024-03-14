Thursday’s Temperatures Mark Highest of the Week

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Today marks the warmest day of the week before a cold front approaches, increasing the likelihood of scattered showers tomorrow. Following the passage of the cold front this weekend, cooler air will settle across the Carolinas next week. Thursday afternoon concludes with abundant sunshine and a warm southwesterly breeze, pushing temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tonight is expected to remain quiet and dry with mostly clear skies and overnight lows in the 50s. A First Alert is in effect for Friday due to the potential for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. High temperatures tomorrow are forecasted to reach the upper 70s.

