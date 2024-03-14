Listen Live
Thursday's Temperatures Mark Highest of the Week

Published on March 14, 2024

Downtown Charlotte North Carolina

Source: Photo by Mike Kline (notkalvin) / Getty

Today marks the warmest day of the week before a cold front approaches, increasing the likelihood of scattered showers tomorrow. Following the passage of the cold front this weekend, cooler air will settle across the Carolinas next week. Thursday afternoon concludes with abundant sunshine and a warm southwesterly breeze, pushing temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tonight is expected to remain quiet and dry with mostly clear skies and overnight lows in the 50s. A First Alert is in effect for Friday due to the potential for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. High temperatures tomorrow are forecasted to reach the upper 70s.

Read the full story here

National

Top 10 Songs Dedicated To Mom

