Honoring Loretta Lynch for Women’s History Month

Published on March 14, 2024

FIFA Women's Football Convention - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023

Source: Maja Hitij – FIFA / Getty

Loretta Lynch, a native of Greensboro, North Carolina, served as the United States Attorney General under President Barack Obama from 2015 to 2017. Before assuming this esteemed position, Lynch enjoyed a distinguished legal career marked by significant achievements.

Throughout her career, Lynch demonstrated her commitment to upholding justice and the rule of law. She played key roles in overseeing the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), participating in special investigations such as those related to the Rwandan Genocide, counter-terrorism efforts, and addressing the mortgage crisis and global bank involvement.

Lynch’s dedication to public service and her expertise in navigating complex legal matters earned her widespread recognition and respect. Her tenure as Attorney General was characterized by her unwavering commitment to protecting the rights and interests of all Americans.

charlotte local North Carolina Women's History Month

