Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

Amber Rose Share How She Feels About Her Ex’s Relationship with Cher

| 03.13.24
Dismiss
1053rnb app
VidCon Anaheim 2023

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Amber Rose recently shared her thoughts on her ex-boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards’ relationship with Cher during an interview on “The Jason Lee Show.” She expressed contentment with the situation, noting that it brings stability for their son when he’s at Edwards’ place.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Rose made it clear that she holds no grudges against Cher and has no reason to be upset, emphasizing that she’s moved on and doesn’t want Edwards back. She believes stability is crucial for her son’s well-being, and if that means he’s with Cher, then she’s supportive of it.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

‘Somebody gotta tolerate him and it ain’t gonna be me, right? So I’m very happy that he’s over there with her because it’s stability for my son.’
When discussing their son’s education, Rose mentioned her desire for him to attend the same private school as his sibling, stressing the importance of financial support from Edwards in this matter.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Despite Edwards’ romantic involvement with Cher, Rose’s main concern remains his presence as a father. She believes his happiness, whether it’s with Cher or anyone else, ultimately benefits their child.
‘The only thing that I ask is that you’re present is that you’re a present father, you help with me get him through private school,’ she said.

Their relationship history shows that Rose and Edwards were once together but split in 2021 due to infidelity. On the other hand, Cher and Edwards have been in an on-and-off relationship since meeting in 2023, with things seeming more stable since September of the same year.
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Amber Rose Share How She Feels About Her Ex’s Relationship with Cher  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Entertainment

Meek Mill Vows to Investigate Recent “Attacks” on Black Artists and Leaders, Announces Plans to Move to Africa

Entertainment

Amber Rose Share How She Feels About Her Ex’s Relationship with Cher

Celebrity

Ashanti’s Mother Kind Of Confirms Pregnancy Rumors

Fashion and Style

#MODELMONDAYS: Londone Myers Gets Crafty Off The Runway

Entertainment

Oprah Plans ABC Special On Ozempic And Other Weight Loss Drugs Following Departure From Weightwatchers Board

RSMS

Monica Responds To Accusations Of Getting BBL Surgery After Viral Concert Footage Shows Her Curves.

1053rnb logo
National

Top 10 Songs Dedicated To Mom

Celebrity News

Katt Williams Shares Ludacris Diss Track With Suge Knight

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close