Listen Live
Local

North Carolina’s Employment Statistics For January Have Heen Unveiled.

Published on March 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
A Young Man Balances Carefully on a Line Graph as It Crashes Downward

Source: Annika McFarlane / Getty

North Carolina’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for January 2024 stood at 3.5 percent, marking a slight decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the revised December rate. In comparison, the national unemployment rate remained steady at 3.7 percent during the same period.

Per WCCB, the state’s unemployment rate remained consistent with figures from a year earlier. The total number of employed individuals rose by 6,721 over the month to reach 5,068,208, reflecting a yearly increase of 64,125. Conversely, the number of unemployed individuals declined by 1,640 over the month, totaling 185,760, though it showed a modest increase of 2,495 compared to the previous year.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

employment local North Carolina

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Entertainment

Meek Mill Vows to Investigate Recent “Attacks” on Black Artists and Leaders, Announces Plans to Move to Africa

A Young Man Balances Carefully on a Line Graph as It Crashes Downward
Local

North Carolina’s Employment Statistics For January Have Heen Unveiled.

Celebrity

Ashanti’s Mother Kind Of Confirms Pregnancy Rumors

Fashion and Style

#MODELMONDAYS: Londone Myers Gets Crafty Off The Runway

Celebrity News

Katt Williams Shares Ludacris Diss Track With Suge Knight

Entertainment

Oprah Plans ABC Special On Ozempic And Other Weight Loss Drugs Following Departure From Weightwatchers Board

RSMS

Monica Responds To Accusations Of Getting BBL Surgery After Viral Concert Footage Shows Her Curves.

RSMS

Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close