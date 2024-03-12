Listen Live
Local

Cases of Mpox and Exposures on the Rise

Published on March 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Closeup of Negative Covid Test

Source: Patrick Hatt / Getty

Health officials in Mecklenburg County are sounding the alarm on a concerning trend regarding mpox cases. Since the beginning of the year, reported cases of mpox have been steadily increasing in the region, states WCCB.

Of particular concern to public health leaders is the rising number of individuals, including children, who may have been exposed to individuals with active mpox infections. It’s worth noting that mpox transmission thus far has been limited to close physical or sexual contact. However, residents are advised to take precautions even in situations where the risk is considered low or intermediate.

In February alone, there were 10 confirmed cases of mpox among Mecklenburg County residents, compared to six cases in January. This increase has raised concerns as nearly 120 residents, including children, were potentially exposed to the 16 confirmed cases reported.

Read the full story here

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Entertainment

Meek Mill Vows to Investigate Recent “Attacks” on Black Artists and Leaders, Announces Plans to Move to Africa

Closeup of Negative Covid Test
Local

Cases of Mpox and Exposures on the Rise

Celebrity

Ashanti’s Mother Kind Of Confirms Pregnancy Rumors

Fashion and Style

#MODELMONDAYS: Londone Myers Gets Crafty Off The Runway

Celebrity News

Katt Williams Shares Ludacris Diss Track With Suge Knight

RSMS

Monica Responds To Accusations Of Getting BBL Surgery After Viral Concert Footage Shows Her Curves.

Entertainment

Oprah Plans ABC Special On Ozempic And Other Weight Loss Drugs Following Departure From Weightwatchers Board

RSMS

Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close