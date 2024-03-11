105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

For months now it’s been known rumored that Ashanti and Nelly are expecting, and though the couple haven’t confirmed the news as of yet, Ashanti’s mother might’ve let the cat out of the bag…sort of.

Recently Ashanti’s mother Tina Douglas participated in an onstage interview with Antoine Edwards and after Edwards congratulated Douglas on her daughter’s rumored pregnancy, Douglas tried to downplay the news saying “There’s been no announcement,” which caused Edwards to apologize and say she thought it was already public. Douglas responded by saying “It is public. Don’t get it twisted, but it hasn’t been officially announced.” In other words, “Thank you, but no comment just yet.”

They tried to catch Ashanti’s mama slippin’ but she ain’t take the bait. Good sh*t Ms. Douglas.

Though the news of Ashanti’s pregnancy has been floating around since December neither she nor Nelly have officially announced the good news. While the two have been taking to social media to show the world just how deep in love they are these days, the “Happy” singer has been sporting loose fitting clothes in most of her posts. A far cry from the thirst traps her fans are used to seeing before she reconnected with Nelly last year.

As to why the two haven’t confirmed the rumors as of yet, that’s anyone’s guess. Maybe they plan to do so in extravagant fashion. Maybe they don’t want to jinx it as many couples choose to keep such news to themselves to avoid the “evil eye” of haters and so forth. Regardless of why they’re keeping everything under wraps, we’re glad the two are out there living their best lives and are potentially going to start a family together.

What do y’all think? Should Nelly and Ashanti just confirm the rumors at this point or keep it private until the kid is born? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Ashanti’s Mother Kind Of Confirms Pregnancy Rumors was originally published on hiphopwired.com