Far-Right Challenger & Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Attendee Wins GOP Primary for NC School Superintendent

Super Tuesday voting in North Carolina saw some predictable victories, with President Joe Biden & Former President Donald Trump easily nabbing victories for their respective presidential campaigns. The Gubernatorial primary was predictable too, with Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein heading into a face-off with Republican Lt. Governor Mark Robinson.

However, one big shock from Super Tuesday is that incumbent NC Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt lost her primary to Michele Morrow.

As reported by WRAL, Morrow is a Cary-based far-right candidate who urged people not to send their children to public schools, calling them “indoctrination centers.” Even more concerning is the fact that she was at the U.S. Capitol during the riots on January 6, 2021 to stop the confirmation of the 2020 election.

Despite this, Morrow won the GOP primary with 52.1% of the vote, and she will likely face Democrat Maurice “Mo” Green in the general election this fall.

This serves as a striking blow to incumbent Truitt, who raised more money than Morrow during her campaign (over $150,000, compared to Morrow’s $8,000) and had the endorsement of prominent GOP leaders across the state.

Truitt, who guided the state’s schools through recovery from the pandemic and worked for more research-based curriculums, considered herself to be aligned with lawmakers on most education issues, including the controversial “Parents’ Bill of Rights.” However, Morrow has accused her of not being conservative enough, criticizing her for asking lawmakers to delay the bill’s enforcement.

