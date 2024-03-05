It’s Tuesday and we still wait anxiously for Dreamville to drop the lineup!
They announced last Friday, March 1st, that the lineup would be announced this week.
The only confirmed non-Dreamville Records artist on the lineup so far is Nicki Minaj. Previous years of Dreamville Festival have delivered a dynamic mix of contemporary and nostalgic acts, featuring artists like Burna Boy, Summer Walker, Usher, and Waka Flocka Flame. Last year’s performances set a high standard, and anticipation is building for this year’s lineup.
While Dreamville’s roster, including Bas, Cozz, JID, Lute, Ari Lennox, and others, is expected to take the stage, the festival is known for its surprises.
Stay tuned for updates on what promises to be an unforgettable Dreamville Festival.
Dreamville to Announce Lineup This Week was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
Monica Responds To Accusations Of Getting BBL Surgery After Viral Concert Footage Shows Her Curves.
-
Porsha Williams Divorcing Simon Guobadia After 15-Month Marriage
-
Julius Peppers elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame
-
Katt Williams Shares Ludacris Diss Track With Suge Knight
-
Suge Knight Man Shocking Claims Against Snoop Dogg, Fans Are Investigating
-
Ayesha Curry Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Steph Curry
-
Wendy Williams’ Reps Reveal Dementia & Aphasia Diagnosis
-
Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions