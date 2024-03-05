In west Charlotte, firefighters reported a train colliding with a tractor-trailer that had become lodged on the tracks, says WBTV.
The incident occurred near Old Dowd Road, close to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, as stated by Charlotte Fire. Fortunately, both the truck driver and train conductor escaped unharmed from the collision between the Northfolk Southern train and the tractor-trailer.
Officials confirmed that there were no hazardous material spills or associated risks. However, the affected stretch of Old Dowd Road will remain closed until further updates are provided.
Train Strikes Tractor-Trailer in West Charlotte was originally published on praisecharlotte.com
-
Monica Responds To Accusations Of Getting BBL Surgery After Viral Concert Footage Shows Her Curves.
-
Porsha Williams Divorcing Simon Guobadia After 15-Month Marriage
-
Julius Peppers elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame
-
Katt Williams Shares Ludacris Diss Track With Suge Knight
-
Suge Knight Man Shocking Claims Against Snoop Dogg, Fans Are Investigating
-
Ayesha Curry Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Steph Curry
-
Wendy Williams’ Reps Reveal Dementia & Aphasia Diagnosis
-
Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions