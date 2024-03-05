105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

In west Charlotte, firefighters reported a train colliding with a tractor-trailer that had become lodged on the tracks, says WBTV.

The incident occurred near Old Dowd Road, close to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, as stated by Charlotte Fire. Fortunately, both the truck driver and train conductor escaped unharmed from the collision between the Northfolk Southern train and the tractor-trailer.

Officials confirmed that there were no hazardous material spills or associated risks. However, the affected stretch of Old Dowd Road will remain closed until further updates are provided.

Train Strikes Tractor-Trailer in West Charlotte was originally published on praisecharlotte.com