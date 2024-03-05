105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

With the combine in Indy officially over, the NFL is edging closer to the official start of the offseason. Trevor Sikkema of PFF and the NFL Stock Exchange Podcast joined Kyle Bailey for his outlook for the Panthers offseason.

One of the main topics that Trevor got into with Kyle surrounded the Panthers need for weapons to help Bryce Young, as he noted multiple names could be in play for the Panthers at pick 33 from Adonai Mitchell to Ladd McConkey. Still, in free agency, he thinks the options might be a little bit more bare due to the cap restrictions but noted that Josh Reynolds and Noah Brown could be some sneaky good signings that could help bolster the depth inside the WR room.

Trevor would also touch on what he makes of the Brian Burns contract situation, and if the Panthers made the right hire with Dave Canales.

Which WR’s Are Attainable This Offseason For The Panthers? was originally published on wfnz.com