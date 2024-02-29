Black-Owned Wine Enterprise Aims for Achievement

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Camillya Masunda, when asked about the genesis of her venture, describes it as “A dollar and a dream, minus the dollar.”

Masunda, recognized as one of the few Black vintners in the Carolinas, is more than just a dreamer; she’s a trailblazer and artist. Her vibrant enthusiasm for wine is evident at the Ebony Experience Gallery in Mint Hill.

““I really created this wine in the sense of having something, a taste that everyone will love,” she emphasizes.

Believing fervently that there’s a wine for every palate, she asserts there’s no such thing as someone who doesn’t like wine.

With conviction, she adds, “I have something for everyone.”

Her passion for winemaking traces back to her college days, where she savored wine with friends at Johnson C Smith University.

