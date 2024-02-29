Leap Day Newborns Make This Rare Day Special

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Happy Leap Day to you too! It’s not every day we get to celebrate this rare occurrence.

For a few families in the Charlotte area along with Novant health—today was rare—but special. Novant Health celebrates the rarity of this special occasion by introducing some of the babies born at Novant Health medical centers on February 29, 2024.

At Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Claire Marie McNeely entered the world at 2:10 a.m., weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces and measuring 21 inches long. Claire is the second daughter of Rachel and Brandon McNeely, says WCCB.

In Huntersville, proud parents Vyshnavi Arji and Deepak Koppada welcomed their first child, a baby boy, at Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center at 7:22 a.m. Weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces and measuring 19 inches long, the couple is still deliberating on a name for their newborn.

Read the story here