Jeff Peterson Likely New Head of Basketball Operation for Hornets

According to WCCB, the Charlotte Hornets are nearing a deal to appoint Jeff Peterson, currently serving as the assistant general manager for the Brooklyn Nets, as their new head of basketball operations, as confirmed by a source familiar with the matter.

The agreement is anticipated to be finalized within the coming days, according to the source, who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on the condition of anonymity due to ongoing negotiations over the contract terms.

Jeff Peterson, aged 35, is poised to succeed Mitch Kupchak, who recently announced his decision to step down from the role of president of basketball operations and general manager for the Hornets. Kupchak will transition into an advisory capacity within the organization.

