Charlotte’s Expected Weather Through The Weekend

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Today’s forecast calls for a pleasant blend of clouds and sunshine, accompanied by gentle winds under 10 mph, per WCNC. High temperatures will reach only the low 50s. Overnight, expect temperatures to dip into the mid to upper 30s as cloud cover increases.

Friday will mark the chilliest day of the week, with highs ranging from the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Widespread rain is anticipated throughout the day, interspersed with occasional breaks. Showers may persist into Friday evening and overnight, with temperatures dropping to the low 40s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, highs will rebound into the 60s each day. Saturday’s weather may feature some rain during the first half of the day, while Sunday is poised to be the highlight of the weekend.

Read the full story here