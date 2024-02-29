Palisades Dead Zone Causes Concern

The Palisades, a renowned neighborhood in Mecklenburg County, boasts luxurious lakeside living on Lake Wylie. However, unbeknownst to many, it resides within a radio signal dead zone, prompting safety concerns raised by a county commissioner and Palisades resident.

Mecklenburg County Commissioner Arthur Griffin has sounded the alarm regarding this issue as the city endeavors to address it. Despite rapid development in the vicinity of The Palisades, Griffin asserts that growth should not precede the establishment of adequate signal coverage. He highlights the unreliable nature of cell phone signal in the area, emphasizing its potential impact on first responders.

Griffin’s scrutiny of the signal deficiency was prompted by a harrowing incident in November when he witnessed a house fire in his neighborhood. He recounted the challenges faced by residents attempting to contact emergency services, noting significant delays in 911 response due to calls being rerouted through South Carolina.

In addition, Griffin admitted firefighters had a difficult time communicating while on the scene.

