Listen Live
Charlotte

Palisades Dead Zone Causes Concern

Published on February 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Still water on Lake Wylie in North Carolina with long shadows from trees

Source: Mark Castiglia / Getty

The Palisades, a renowned neighborhood in Mecklenburg County, boasts luxurious lakeside living on Lake Wylie. However, unbeknownst to many, it resides within a radio signal dead zone, prompting safety concerns raised by a county commissioner and Palisades resident.

Mecklenburg County Commissioner Arthur Griffin has sounded the alarm regarding this issue as the city endeavors to address it. Despite rapid development in the vicinity of The Palisades, Griffin asserts that growth should not precede the establishment of adequate signal coverage. He highlights the unreliable nature of cell phone signal in the area, emphasizing its potential impact on first responders.

Griffin’s scrutiny of the signal deficiency was prompted by a harrowing incident in November when he witnessed a house fire in his neighborhood. He recounted the challenges faced by residents attempting to contact emergency services, noting significant delays in 911 response due to calls being rerouted through South Carolina.

In addition, Griffin admitted firefighters had a difficult time communicating while on the scene.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

charlotte local

More from 105.3 RnB

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close