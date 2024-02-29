Early Onset of Allergy Season Seen Again

This year, pollen levels are expected to rise significantly. According to WCCB, Dr. Khiani advises individuals to begin their usual regimen, including eyedrops, nasal sprays, and antihistamines, if they haven’t already. Minimizing exposure is crucial, as allergens can exacerbate symptoms.
Engaging in outdoor activities later in the day and thoroughly washing oneself and clothing afterward can help reduce exposure. Staying hydrated is also important. While Wednesday’s rainfall and cooler temperatures may temporarily alleviate pollen levels, allergies are expected to intensify as spring approaches.
March and April are typically the windiest months in the Carolinas, facilitating the spread of pollen particles. According to Dr. Khiani, pollen grains can travel up to a mile from their source.
-
Monica Responds To Accusations Of Getting BBL Surgery After Viral Concert Footage Shows Her Curves.
-
Porsha Williams Divorcing Simon Guobadia After 15-Month Marriage
-
Hydeia Broadbent, World-Renowned HIV/AIDS Activist Dead at 39
-
Suge Knight Man Shocking Claims Against Snoop Dogg, Fans Are Investigating
-
West Charlotte HS Doors ‘Decorated’ With ‘Colored’ And ‘White’ Entrances For Black History Month
-
Usher Marries Longtime Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea In Vegas
-
Julius Peppers elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame
-
Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions