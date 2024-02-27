Listen Live
Reflecting on Charlotte’s Black Legacy for Black History Month

Published on February 27, 2024

As Black History Month comes to an end, Queen City News commemorates Black History Month by reflecting on Charlotte’s historical legacy.

Throughout its history, Charlotte has witnessed the gentrification of historic communities alongside the persistent struggle for desegregated schools and enfranchised Black voters.

In an effort to propel our communities forward, hosts Julian Sadur and Janet Parker delve into these issues during a one-hour news special. They are joined by Chief Legal Analyst Khalif Rhodes for an extensive conversation with prominent figures in Charlotte. Together, they explore the initiatives and endeavors aimed at reshaping the city’s Black legacy for future generations.

The discussion aims to highlight the challenges faced by Charlotte’s Black community and the ongoing efforts to address systemic inequities, paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable future.

Read the full story here

