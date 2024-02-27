Charlotte FC defeats NYC FC in Home Opener

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

In the season opener on Saturday night, Charlotte FC secured a 1-0 victory over New York City FC, marking manager Dean Smith’s successful debut with the club. Defender Adilson Malanda notched his first career goal just eight minutes into the game, providing the winning margin for Charlotte. Malanda, who made 29 starts for the club last season with one assist, demonstrated his scoring prowess early in the match. Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina played a crucial role in preserving the shutout for Charlotte, making three saves throughout the game. Meanwhile, Matt Freese, in his first full season for New York City, made five saves to keep his team in contention. According to Queen City News, Charlotte’s victory sets a positive tone for the season ahead, showcasing their defensive resilience and attacking prowess under new leadership.

