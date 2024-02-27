Honoring Cullen Jones for Black History Month

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Cullen Jones, an Olympic swimming champion and advocate for water safety, continues to make waves both in and out of the pool. Jones, born in the Bronx and raised in New Jersey, became the first African American male swimmer to set a world record and win gold at the Olympics. His groundbreaking achievements, including four Olympic medals, have solidified his place in swimming history.

Jones attended North Carolina State University, where he studied English and swam for the NC State Wolfpack swimming and diving team from 2003 to 2006.

Off the podium, Jones is a vocal advocate for water safety and works tirelessly to reduce drowning rates, particularly among minority communities. In 2008, he survived a near-drowning incident, which fueled his commitment to raising awareness about the importance of swimming lessons and water safety education.

Jones’ efforts have earned him recognition and accolades, including induction into the USA Swimming Hall of Fame. His dedication to both athletic excellence and community outreach serves as an inspiration to aspiring swimmers and advocates worldwide.