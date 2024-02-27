Listen Live
PDQ closing most NC restaurant locations

Published on February 27, 2024

PDQ, a chicken restaurant on Long Island

Source: Newsday LLC / Getty

According to WSOC-TV, PDQ has decided to shut down all its drive-thru locations in North Carolina’s Triangle region, following Cook Out’s acquisition of one of its restaurants. The fast-food chain, renowned for its chicken offerings, has ceased operations at eight establishments throughout North Carolina and South Carolina. Among the impacted sites is one in Hickory. PDQ locations in Wake Forest, Cary, Durham and Raleigh have closed, a company spokesperson confirmed. Other affected locations include and Winston-Salem in North Carolina, and Greenville and Columbia in South Carolina.

However, PDQ’s stand inside PNC Arena in Raleigh will remain open as well as Charlotte Douglas International Airport’s location will continue to serve customers, along with a restaurant in Concord and the brand’s flagship location in Cornelius.

