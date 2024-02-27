Listen Live
Charlotte

Honoring Dorothy Counts-Scoggins for Black History Month

Published on February 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
African American Student Followed by Crowd After School Enrolment

Source: Bettmann / Getty

Dorothy Counts-Scoggins, an icon of the Civil Rights Movement, bravely shattered barriers as one of the first Black students to desegregate Charlotte’s public schools in 1957. At just 15 years old, Counts-Scoggins faced relentless harassment and intimidation from white classmates at Harding High School. Despite enduring racial slurs and physical violence, her courage in the face of adversity inspired countless others in the struggle for racial equality. Counts-Scoggins’ historic enrollment paved the way for future generations of Black students to access equal educational opportunities in Charlotte and beyond. Decades later, her legacy continues to resonate, serving as a reminder of the ongoing fight against systemic racism and the importance of perseverance in pursuit of justice. Today, Counts-Scoggins remains a symbol of resilience and determination, celebrated for her pivotal role in the fight for civil rights and her unwavering commitment to equality and inclusion.

RELATED TAGS

black Black History Black History Month charlotte local

More from 105.3 RnB

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close