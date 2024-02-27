Honoring Dorothy Counts-Scoggins for Black History Month

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Dorothy Counts-Scoggins, an icon of the Civil Rights Movement, bravely shattered barriers as one of the first Black students to desegregate Charlotte’s public schools in 1957. At just 15 years old, Counts-Scoggins faced relentless harassment and intimidation from white classmates at Harding High School. Despite enduring racial slurs and physical violence, her courage in the face of adversity inspired countless others in the struggle for racial equality. Counts-Scoggins’ historic enrollment paved the way for future generations of Black students to access equal educational opportunities in Charlotte and beyond. Decades later, her legacy continues to resonate, serving as a reminder of the ongoing fight against systemic racism and the importance of perseverance in pursuit of justice. Today, Counts-Scoggins remains a symbol of resilience and determination, celebrated for her pivotal role in the fight for civil rights and her unwavering commitment to equality and inclusion.