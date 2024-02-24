French Excellence: Victor Wembanyama Is The Newest Face Of Louis Vuitton

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

French-born baller Victor Wembanyama has scored a victory off the court. The 7’4 phenom, now in his rookie year with the San Antonio Spurs, has been named a new ambassador for luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton.

At his height and wingspan imagine how much of the brand’s iconic logo can fit across his body making him a walking billboard and perfect pitchman for the company.

“To me, it’s the best,” Wembanyama told GQ recently. “It’s the best partner I can think of.”

Wembanyama chose a dark green Louis Vuitton suit for Draft Night in 2023, where he was unsurprisingly picked at #1.

He told GQ the partnership was discussed as early as last year while he was still playing for the Metropolitans 75 team in Paris.

Wembanyama has a deal with Nike as well and has shown off his stellar style on social media and on ‘runway’ walks through the tunnels of various NBA arenas. He chose an all-Black ‘fit for his very first walk in October, drawing comparisons to ninjas and characters in The Matrix.

But the chance to partner with Louis Vuitton was something the 20-year-old was excited about, given the label’s popularity in his native France.

“I mean, back in the day, I couldn’t even imagine partnering with LV one day,” he said. “It would’ve been crazy. I don’t even know about other countries, but in France it’s huge. It’s the biggest brand for young people. It was just in everyone’s heads growing up, especially with what Virgil Abloh did.”

In his rookie season so far, Wembanyama has been solid, and sometimes spectacular, averaging 20.5 points per game, with 10.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and shooting 46.6% from the field. On Thursday night, playing in his 50th game against the Sacramento Kings, Wemby made NBA history by becoming the third-fastest player to get to 1000+ points, 500+ rebounds and 150+ blocks in his career.

He’s in good company behind Shaquille O’Neal and the Spurs’ Hall of Fame center David Robinson.

One added advantage of being a brand ambassador is getting clothing that he couldn’t get before. Fans have already seen Wembanyama in custom Louis ‘fits and he’s hoping to get the custom cowboy boots he saw in Pharell’s latest designs for LV in shoe size, which is 20.

But for Wemby, it’s the overall commitment to quality LV has shown over time that he appreciates most about the newly minted partnership.

“To me it made a lot of sense to partner with LV—you know, French excellence,” he said. “The expertise is something that I feel very much attracted to.”

