2nd Annual Kiwanis Club “Coolest Dog in Charlotte” Contest Underway

The search for the coolest dog in Charlotte is underway to raise money for non-profit organizations in Metrolina for programs that help to improve literacy rates throughout Metrolina through the Kiwanis Club of Charlotte.

If you want to enter, it’s simple. All you have to do is click the link here, and click to enter the contest. Once you fill out your account information, just upload a photo of your dog (just the dog, no humans in the photo) and give a couple of sentences on why you have the coolest dog in the Charlotte area. You will have to pay a $10 fee to officially complete your entry and that money will count as 10 votes for the dog you just entered. You will have until March 20th at 8:00 PM to enter your dog into the running.

For voters, each vote will be a $1 donation to those non-profit organizations. Dog owners will be able to purchase as many votes as they want. The voting will run through March 24th at 8:00 PM. Prizes will be awarded to the top ten vote-getters.

The first-place vote-getter will be named “Coolest Dog in Charlotte” and will be featured on the front label of a specialty beer brewed by Suffolk Punch Brewing. The dog’s owner will be presented with the opportunity to customize the beer and name it, pending approval from the company. The pup will also be photographed professionally to be featured on the Kiwanis website as well as other sponsors’ websites.

The second place and third place dogs will be featured on the back label of the specialty beer brewed by Suffolk Punch Brewing. The pup will also be photographed professionally to be featured on the Kiwanis website as well as other sponsors’ websites.

The fourth through tenth place dogs will also appear on the back label of the specialty beer in smaller versions of the photos that were originally submitted.

Below is Travis Hancock’s interview with Mark Poeppelman and Charles Hollar where you can learn more about the contest and how to get involved with the Kiwanis Club of Charlotte.

