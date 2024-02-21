Following the co-founder Dan Wade’s death in an accident on Tuesday, Wooden Robot Brewery in Charlotte has temporarily closed both of its taprooms. The brewery shared the news on social media.
The social media post said, “We share this news with an incredibly heavy and sad heart.” “We are all still in shock and need time to process everything, but we will do our best to keep everyone in the loop for when we open up our taprooms again.”
Medic responded to a fatal fall on Tuesday afternoon. The taproom, which is located near South Tryon Street and West Summit Avenue in South End neighborhood, was still occupied by investigators several hours later.
“We lost one of our founders, co-owners, and friend, Dan,” the brewery said in the post’s caption. “Your thoughts and prayers for Dan’s family, his wife, and his son are much appreciated at this time.”
According to the brewery’s website, Wade and his friend Josh Patton founded Wooden Robot, it first opened for business in 2015.
Wooden Robot Brewery co-founder dies in accident Tuesday was originally published on mix1079.com
