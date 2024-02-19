105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The 2024 Great American Race was delayed until Monday, after a weekend filled with non-stop rain, but the fans who piled into the stands earlier today were treated to a great start to the season. After a rather clean 500, ‘The Big One” struck with less than 10 laps to go, taking out a handful of drivers that were legit contenders to win the race. After a short red flag, there were only four laps, with Ross Chastain and Williams Byron at the front of the field. Byron would lead the first lap back under green, and every lap the rest of the way, as the caution came out on the final lap, but with Byron having already seen the white flag, he earned his first ever Daytona 500 victory, etching his name in stock car racing lore forever.

Byron is coming off a very successful 2023, where he led the Cup Series is win, but failed to take home the championship, after Ryan Blaney took home the crown. Before last year, there was pressure on Byron to prove he belonged in the #24 car that Jeff Gordon made famous, on his way to the third most wins, and four championships. After quieting doubters last season, Byron is now tasked with proving that last year wasn’t a fluke, and winning the Daytona 500 is a great way to do that.

This is not only a special win for the Charlotte native, but it’s also a special win for Hendrick Motorsports, who celebrated their 40th anniversary to the day today. Of course, it was a win at Charlotte Motor Speedway that kept the doors open at Hendrick, which would go on to produce two of the best in the history of the sport, the aforementioned Gordon, and Jimmie Johnson. It was the first win for Hendrick Motorsports at the Daytona 500 since 2014.

Next week NASCAR heads to Atlanta, for a second straight race on a super speedway. Green flag is set for 3 PM.

Charlotte Native William Byron Wins 2024 Daytona 500