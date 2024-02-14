Siemens Energy Plans Significant Job Growth in Charlotte with Factory Expansion

Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that Siemens Energy Inc. has been granted a job development incentive to expand its factory in Charlotte, a move expected to generate hundreds of new positions.

According to a news release from Cooper’s office, Siemens Energy, a manufacturer of power transformers, plans to establish up to 475 operational jobs and 285 construction jobs in Charlotte, along with an additional 84 positions at its Raleigh facility.

This expansion marks the company’s first power transformer manufacturing facility in the United States. Siemens Energy initially established operations in Charlotte in the late 1960s and currently employs approximately 1,200 individuals at its Charlotte location.

The proposed expansion will involve repurposing over 53,000 square feet of floor space for transformer manufacturing. Siemens Energy operates in more than 90 countries and has 21 factories with over 10,000 employees in the United States, according to its website.

