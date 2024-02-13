NoDa Brewing Company Introduces Thrilling Brand Update

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Charlotte’s pioneering brewery, NoDa Brewing Company, unveils a substantial brand overhaul, signaling a fresh chapter for the beloved Queen City craft beer establishment.

Per WCCB, this strategic rebranding initiative by NoDa Brewing Co. is geared towards engaging younger consumers and newcomers to the craft beer scene, all while maintaining its appeal to its core clientele. Aspiring to be recognized as “the beer of the Carolinas,” NoDa Brewing Co. is broadening its scope beyond traditional craft beer enthusiasts. The company embarked on a purposeful and imaginative process starting in October 2022 to rejuvenate its brand, with the aim of establishing connections with a broader and more diverse audience.

“Our brand was feeling a bit dated and we felt like we needed something that was a better reflection of the future we envision,” says Jacob Virgil, director of strategic development. “We’re breathing new life into the brand to be more inclusive and appealing to all, from casual beer drinkers to devoted craft aficionados.”

