Business owner files restraining order against WBTV reporter

The proprietor of a towing firm featured in a recent WBTV inquiry into Charlotte’s towing sector has filed for a no-contact order against investigative journalist David Hodges, the reporter responsible for the report.

According to WBTV, Timothy Davis, a convicted felon confronting ten fresh felony charges, alleged that Hodges harassed him in paperwork filed for the order.

In the documentation requesting the no-contact order, Davis asserted that Hodges had harassed him by calling to solicit comments prior to the publication of the story. Hodges conversed with Davis over the phone before releasing the article.

Davis requested the order on Friday, February 2, two days ahead of the investigation’s publication. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office executed the order on Saturday, February 10. Subsequently, on Monday, an attorney representing Davis sought to withdraw the filing voluntarily, without providing an explanation or scheduling a hearing. Davis’ accusation of harassment followed Hodges’ report detailing arrests of individuals purporting to work for Davis, who were apprehended for assaulting and attempting to extort money from a truck driver.

