Rescued animals land in Charlotte area

Per WBTV, A significant rescue operation unfolded in the Caribbean, aimed at saving hundreds of animals.
Facing the threat of euthanasia due to the abundance of strays on the island of Saint Thomas, more than 400 dogs and cats were rescued by dedicated workers.
The endeavor, deemed a miraculous feat by many, required the collaborative efforts of numerous individuals both on the ground and in the air.
“A collective of incredible individuals rallied to bring these animals to safety,” remarked one of the rescue workers.
Due to overpopulation, most of the rescued animals were on the verge of being put to sleep. In addition to the dogs and cats, rabbits were also in the listing of animals that were rescued.
