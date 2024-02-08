Listen Live
Hornets Trade Brings Homegrown Basketball Talent to Charlotte

Published on February 8, 2024

CHARLOTTE (AP) — According to ESPN, two Charlotte Hornets players are set to relocate, with the team acquiring a first-round draft pick in return.

Thursday marked the inaugural trade deadline under the team’s new ownership. The Hornets are in the process of finalizing a trade that will see forward P.J. Washington heading to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for forward Grant Williams, guard Seth Curry, and a coveted first-round draft pick.

Both Williams and Curry have strong connections to Charlotte. Williams attended Providence Day School in south Charlotte, while Curry, the younger sibling of Golden State Warriors standout Stephen Curry and the son of former Hornets luminary Dell Curry, graduated from Charlotte Christian School. He initially attended Liberty University before transferring to Duke University.

